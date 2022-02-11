Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, is dating Riley Hawk, the eldest son of Tony Hawk.

The romance has sparked joy amongst fans of the skateboarding legend and late Nirvana frontman, who died in 1994.

While it’s unclear just when the pair first began dating, Cobain confirmed the news in a post to her Instagram earlier this year.

Returning to the platform following a year-long break, she shared a slideshow of photographs and artwork from 2021.

Two of the slides featured Riley. In one picture, he’s sitting in front of a Christmas tree and smiling at the camera while holding a small dog.

Another photograph shows the couple on holiday with Tony and his wife Catherine Goodman.

“I wanted to share a few moments that were captured/created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy,” Cobain wrote in the caption.

“2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for.

“Here’s to hoping everyone’s 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth and profound discovery of self. Happy New Year.”

Confirming their relationship, Riley commented: “Happy new year my love!”

Rumours that the pair were dating first began on Reddit, where one user posted a picture of the couple out at dinner together with Tony and Goodman.

Fans of Tony and Kurt praised the coupling, with one person writing: “If they had a child, their grandparents would be two of the largest icons from the nineties. Insane.”

“Daughter of the most nineties dude ever is dating the son of the second most nineties dude ever,” another person said.

A third person wrote: “OK this is legitimately good news for humanity.”

Frances was previously married to musician Isaiah Silva. She filed for divorce from the singer in March 2016, less than two years after the pair wed in June 2014.