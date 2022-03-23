Even though Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been married for almost eight years, the couple still find ways to keep the romance alive.

Union, who stars in the 2022 remake of Cheaper By The Dozen, revealed in a recent interview with Buzzfeed the most romantic thing her NBA star husband has done for her.

“This is gonna sound nuts,” the 49-year-old actress began. “There is a Portillo’s that’s like an hour and a half away from LA. If you’re not from the Midwest or from Chicago, Portillo’s is like a Chicago staple,” Union explained about the Chicago-style chain restaurant.

“They opened one that is an hour plus away and my man went and got me a Polish kielbasa,” she said.

“He also remembered the sauerkraut!” she added. “I mean, if that’s not eternal love, I don’t know what it is.”

The couple are parents to daughter Kaavia James, 3. Union is also a stepmother to Wade’s children, 20-year-old Zaire, 14-year-old Zaya, and eight-year-old Xavier.

The parents have supported their daughter Zaya since she publicly came out as transgender in February 2020. Wade and Union previously thanked their teenage daughter “for leading them on their journey” as proud parents of a transgender child and teaching them about the LGBTQ+ community.

The Bring It On star also opened up about why it’s important for her family to “live and love out loud,” and offered advice to parents struggling to accept their LGBTQ+ children.

“As our children show up, it is our job to believe them when they tell us who they are and not impose our dreams, hopes, fears, and desires on them,” Union told Buzzfeed. “It’s our job to be loving, compassionate, protective guides for our children, but their lives are their lives and we have to respect that.”

Union also added that supporting Zaya’s transgender identity goes without being said, since she and Wade support all their children no matter what.

“It’s important for us to live and love out loud. We didn’t exactly understand why [supporting Zaya’s trans identity] was a thing, because it’s like, we love all our kids out loud,” she said. “But it is a thing and a lot of people do need an example. They do need that representation.”