Gisele Bündchen spotted without her wedding ring amid Tom Brady divorce rumours

Gisele Bündchen has been spotted without her wedding ring amid rumours that she and Tom Brady are on the brink of divorce.

The supermodel’s appearance comes as multiple US media outlets reported that both Brady and Bündchen have separately hired divorce lawyers.

Photographs of Bündchen out in Miami on Tuesday (4 October) with the couple’s children showed that she was not wearing her wedding ring.

Bündchen was dressed in a white tank top and grey leggings as she took her kids to the gym. Pictures obtained by Page Six showed the model was not wearing any rings on her left hand.

The family is currently staying in Miami, after fleeing their home in Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Ian. According to reports, Bündchen and the children are staying separately from Brady.

The couple married in 2009 and have two children; Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine.

Brady also has a 15-year-old son named John, nicknamed Jack, from his previous marriage to Bridget Moynahan.

As per Page Six, Brady and Bündchen’s marriage is said to have become strained following Brady’s decision to return to “unretire” from the National Football League.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, made headlines earlier this year when he announced he was retiring in February, only to backtrack on his decision a month later.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” an unnamed source told Page Six last month.

“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Speaking to Elle, Bündchen told the magazine she feels she has “done her part” in supporting Brady, and now wants to focus on her own aspirations.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” Bündchen said.

“Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career – it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

Bündchen added: “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”