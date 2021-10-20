Gwyneth Paltrow has disclosed some of the sex advice she gives her teenage children ahead of the premiere of her new Netflix series, Sex, Love & Goop.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET) on Tuesday 19 October, the actor-turned-lifestyle-guru said she “follows their lead” when it comes to talking about sex with her son and daughter.

Paltrow shares Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, with singer Chris Martin, who she married in 2003. The couple announced their separation in March 2014.

“Teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parent about sex ever, so I sort of follow their lead,” she said, adding that they had received a “very thorough sex education at school”.

Paltrow said she believes her generation were taught to “feel bad” about sex, and she wants her children to listen to their own instincts.

“I try always to be neutral on the topic. I try to just be curious,” she said.

“I think the main thing that nobody ever tells you, is you have to stay really close to your own truth and you have to stay really in integrity with that truth.

“Because when you are in a relationship and you are not being your full self, you are sublimating things or you are white-knuckling through something, and I think it can be pretty damaging to how you feel about yourself,” she continued.

She said she encourages Apple and Moses to “listen to themselves, listen to their instincts, listen if something feels right, and to act from that place”.

During the interview, Paltrow was also asked to go into detail about what pleases her in the bedroom.

The actor avoided the question, telling the interviewer that it doesn’t “take much” from her husband, Brad Falchuk, who she married in 2018.

Her upcoming show, Sex, Love & Goop follows a series of couples as experts help them learn ways to improve intimacy in their relationships.

Paltrow told ET she is in “awe” of the couples who participated.

“There’s so many people who really love their partner and then are really struggling with the intimate aspect of their relationship,” she said.

“They’re really aware of what they’re bringing in from other areas of their lives, or childhoods that are negatively impacting their marriages or whatever the case may be.

“But I’m just so in awe of these couples who just showed up with so much bravery.”

The name of the series takes inspiration from Paltrow’s wellness brand, Goop, which she launched in 2008.

Goop is well-known for its range of high-end sex toys and candles, the most famous of which are named “This Smells Like My Orgasm” and “This Smells Like My Vagina”.