Hans Zimmer made an unexpected grand gesture while onstage in London on Thursday night (15 June).

The Oscar-winning musician, 65, best known for composing the scores for hit films such as Dunkirk and The Dark Knight, was at London’s O2 arena for the Hans Zimmer Live show when he brought his partner on stage towards the end of the performance.

"There’s one more thing. So this is the woman I love, apparently she loves me,” he told the audience.

Addressing his partner directly he said: “Why did I bring you up here? I was going to ask you something really important. Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer? Will you marry me?”

The audience then rose to their feet, applauding the couple as they embraced, after she appeared to accept the proposal.

Zimmer added: “Things are working out well, the backdoor is locked. Everything is good.”

“I’ve got this one little number left. It’s intimate in its insignificance but maybe not so insignificant and maybe I quite like it.

At this point, he began performing his song “Time”, which featured in the 2010 Christopher Nolan thriller Inception.

Zimmer played the piano for the piece as his partner, whose identity has not been confirmed, sat beside him.

Earlier in the night, the composer approached the audience and shared a hug and kiss with his partner. He later clarified that it was not just some “random woman” in the audience he was embracing, but his partner.

The show was a celebration of the composer’s work, and included pieces composed for films such as Gladiator, Pirates Of The Caribbean, Interstellar and the James Bond film No Time To Die.

At the show, he led his band and the Ukrainian Odessa Orchestra, while laser lights and beams lit up the concert arena.

Zimmer paid tribute to the Ukrainian orchestra during the show.

“I would really to thank our orchestra because our orchestra is special, our orchestra is from Odessa in Ukraine,” he said.

“I think it takes enormous courage to sit here, smile at you, play without flaw for three hours while you do not know what’s going on at home and everything is going on at home.”

The musician has been nominated for 12 Oscars across his career, and has won two for best score – for the classic 1994 Disney film The Lion King, as well as the 2021 sci-fi film Dune, which also featured in the show.

The composer divorced his first wife model Vicki Carolin, with whom he has a daughter, in 1992.

In 2020, Zimmer reportedly filed for divorce from his second wife Suzanne, with whom he shares three children.

With additional reporting from PA.