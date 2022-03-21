Bonnie Wright has confirmed she has married her boyfriend, Andrew Lococo.

The Harry Potter star, who played Ginny Weasley in the hit film franchise, shared a post on Instagram on Sunday of the couple displaying their wedding rings together over a shimmering swimming pool, with the caption: “Yesterday was the best day of my life thanks to my husband!!”

Pictures shared to wedding photographer Kacie Tomita’s Instagram page show a selection of images from the couple’s big day, including a portrait of the couple with a posy of flowers, and a shot of the pair being showered with confetti as they walked down the aisle.

The location of the wedding is unknown, but the pictures indicate that their special day took place outside, and also included a long table decorated with flowers where the pair celebrated with family and friends.

Other stars from the hit film series congratulated the 31-year-old on her big day.

Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patil, wrote: “Love you so much”, while Scarlet Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson, commented: “Congratulations to you both!”

Wright first shared photographs of her partner on her Instagram profile in September 2020, although it is not known how long the couple have been together.

In a February YouTube video, she revealed that she had left Los Angeles to live in San Diego with him.

“Andrew and I had been going back and forth between these two cities for a long time, so we were ready to live in the same place.

“This is Andrew's house, which is now our house. He has lived here for 10 years [and] has a beautiful garden. He's looked after it very well.”

In a recent Instagram post, Wright shared an insight into their romance and wrote: “Love feels like these pink pants. Electric and fluffy all at once 💗”.

As well as her acting credits, the native Londoner is also an environmental activist and has written a book called Go Gently, which is tagged as “actionable steps to nurture yourself and the planet”.

She has also raised awareness of environmental issues with her 3.7m followers and joined Greenpeace on their ship Arctic Sunrise to monitor plastic waste in our oceans.

She shared insights from her experience in a Teen Vogue op-ed, writing: “Every minute of every day the equivalent of one garbage truck load of plastic enters our oceans.

“Like many people, I thought about the materials I used, but after seeing the saddening amount of plastics that were pulled up during the research trawls we conducted in local waterways, I was ashamed to realise that this is not enough.”

She added: “Every piece of plastic I have ever used is still somewhere on this earth, and that’s terrifying.”