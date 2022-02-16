A man who saved $360 (£265) for his fiancee’s Valentine’s Day gift last year kept deducting $1 from the fund every time she screamed at him and was left with just $40 by 14 February.

Isaac Ramirez, who hails from Santa Paula, California, said: “Last year I put $360 away for my fiancée’s Valentine’s Day gift, but I took away $1 every day she yelled at me.”

In a TikTok video, he showed an envelope labelled “Valentine’s Day 2022”.

The envelope was initially packed with cash, but the clip was then cut to Ramirez removing some money and putting in a separate envelope with “Treat yourself king” written on it.

“Now her gift limit is $40 and I saved myself $320,” the TikToker said.

“Now all she’s getting is flowers and chocolates,” Ramirez captioned the post.

(Isaac Ramirez/TikTok)

While the TikToker thought his plan was smart, many commentators didn’t agree with him.

Some people suggested that Ramirez and his fiancee’s relationship was full of “red flags” and they should “break up”. Many users also bashed Ramirez for not giving his fiancee what she deserves.

“Some men don’t deserve women. I hope she finds someone that gives her more than doing petty things to take away from the relationship,” one user wrote.

Another person added: “Like you don’t give her reasons to yell?”

A few TikTokers also suggested Ramirez add the money back when his fiancee does something nice for him.

A few users also criticised Ramirez’s fiancee for yelling at him so many times.

“Yelling at someone 320 days of the year ain’t normal,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “If she yelled at you 320 days in a year, I don’t think she’s the one.”