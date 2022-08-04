Jamelia announces her fourth pregnancy: ‘Keep us all in your prayers’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamelia Davis has revealed that she’s pregnant with her fourth baby.

The 41-year-old singer announced the news by sharing a picture of her daughters Teja, Tiani, and True cradling her baby bump on Instagram.

“Swipe for a Surprise. Wasn’t sure how to ‘announce’ lol,” Davis wrote in the caption. “But I thought I’d share the one time in the past few months I’ve looked like Smaddy Madda (somebody’s mother).”

“The excitement on our faces is real, but the struggle has been also ( I’m sure I’ll fill you in when I’m ready).

“Keep us all in your prayers, We’re so excited, and feeling so so so so blessed!”

Many fans and friends flooded Davis’ post with congratulatory messages.

(Jamelia/Instagram)

British actor Richard Blackwood wrote: “Congratulations hun truly happy for you.”

Writer Candice E Fox Carty-Williams added: “CONGRATTSSSSS.”

Chefs Craig and Shaun McAnuff, founder of Mellisa Bell Foundation Alexandra Burke, actor Chizzy Akudolu, and BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo also left congratulatory messages.

One fan wrote: “Absolutely over the moon for you.”

In 2020, Jamelia said that the “ignorance and indifference of white people” has allowed racism to flourish in the UK.

Speaking to BBC News, the “Superstar” singer explained that “covert racism” affects every aspect of the country, and called on white people to do more to dismantle the systems currently in place.

“As a black person who lives in the UK, I can tell you that we have a serious issue that goes far beyond the overt,” Davis said.