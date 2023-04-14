Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo marry in intimate wedding ceremony in London

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have officially tied the knot at a registry office in Chelsea.

After a 16-month engagement, Habboo walked down the aisle in off-the-shoulder mini wedding dress, whilst Laing arrived in a dark navy suit and sunglasses on Friday (14 April).

The 34-year-old Laing and 29-year-old Habboo were pictured leaving the registry office with beaming smiles, both wearing sunglasses as guests scattered confetti. Habboo also carried a white handbag that read “Wifey for Lifey”.

The confectionary company owner and swimwear brand founder announced their engagement in December 2021 having originally met on the reality TV show Made in Chelsea. Their relationship developed on-screen and the couple first began dating in April 2019.

The pair have been documenting the run-up to their wedding on their podcast Nearly-Weds in which the reality TV couple discussed their nuptials. Both Habboo and Laing expressed their frustrations with each other and the tediousness of wedding admin, or “wedmin,” on the podcast with Habboo referring to her fiance as a “Groomzilla”.

Jamie propsed to Sophie at the Rosewood London hotel, where he and Sophie had their first date. Habboo originally took to social media to express her delight at the proposal, writing: “I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you @jamielaing”.

Made in Chelsea co-stars Spencer Matthews, Millie Mackintosh and Caggie Dunlop were among the guests attending the intimate ceremony this afternoon which was followed by lunch at the restaurant Stanley’s in Chelsea.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo attend the British Podcast Awards 2022 at Kennington Park on July 23, 2022 (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Laing took to social media to celebrate the occasion and posted an Instagram Stories showing that the wedding party relocated to Stanley’s in Chelsea after the ceremony.

He wrote: “No better place to have our post-wedding lunch”, accompanied by a picture of the menu.

The star followed this with a picture of his close friends sitting at the table including Melissa Tattam, who co-hosts another podcast, Wednesdays We Drink Wine with Habboo.