Jason Kelce’s pregnant wife is bringing her ob-gyn as guest at Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce’s pregnant wife Kylie is bringing along her obstetrician-gynecologist as a guest at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Kylie is 38 weeks pregnant.

Speaking with his brother Travis Kelce on their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason spoke about having his family over at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Are mom and dad sitting on your sideline? Are they sitting on my sideline?”Jason asked Travis.

“We do have to figure that out because we each get a certain amount of tickets, and I feel like you’re going to have more of a family-oriented thing,” Travis replied.

“I’m also bringing Kylie’s parents, I’m bringing the girls,” Jason shared, referring to his wife.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason added.

“Dude! Dude,” Travis responded in shock.

“That could be a super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted,” Jason laughed.

“We’re in The Matrix, there’s no f***ing way,” Travis said.

Jason and Kylie went public with their relationship in 2015 after matching on Tinder.

The couple got married in April 2018 at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia and welcomed their first daughter, Wyatt, in 2019 and their second daughter, Elliotte, in 2021.

They’re expecting their third child together in February of 2023.

Jason was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He’s a Super Bowl champion, six-time Pro Bowl selection, and five-time first-team All-Pro selection.