Jason Momoa and Eiza González have split after just four months of dating, a source has said.

The Aquaman star, 42, and fellow actor González, 32, began dating in February, just one month after Momoa announced his divorce from his partner of 16 years, Lisa Bonet.

The source who confirmed the break up between Momoa and González told People they were “just very different people”.

Another source said they were at “different life stages”, adding “they love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public”.

Momoa announced his divorce to Bonet, 54, in January, after five years of marriage. The pair share two children together, daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Bonet is also mother to Batman actor Zoe Kravitz, who she shares with singer Lenny Kravitz. Bonet and Kravitz were married from 1987 to 1993.

A joint statement released by Bonet and Momoa in January read: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…

“Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail.”

Momoa and González were not pictured in public together throughout their short-lived relationship, but Momoa was photographed attending the premiere of González’s film Ambulance in April.