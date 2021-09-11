The sight of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stepping out in their first red carpet appearance as a couple has sent long-time fans into a frenzy.

Lopez and Affleck’s recoupling after nearly two decades apart prompted excitement among fans. The Jenny From The Block singer made the relationship Instagram-official in July when she posted a picture of her and Affleck kissing on a yacht on her 52nd birthday.

Their latest appearance took place at a screening of The Last Duel, a historical drama directed by Ridley Scott, co-written by and starring Affleck.

Lopez donned low-cut white gown by couture designer George Hobeika, which featured Swarovski crystals around the neckline, with Cartier accessories, while Affleck wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit.

The couple’s red carpet debut sparked excitement among fans, including celebrity friends of the pair.

Kim Kardashian posted a photograph of the couple on her Instagram Stories with the words: “Long live Bennifer.”

Lopez’s stylist Mariel Haenn posted a photograph of the couple on her Instagram page with the caption: “Here for it.”

Gwyneth Paltrow left a comment, writing: “Okay, this is cute.”

The outpouring of love for Lopez and Affleck continued on Twitter, with fans commenting on how happy and in love they appeared on the red carpet.

One person posted photographs of Affleck laughing and smiling with Lopez and wrote: “This is it. Forever. He knows it.”

Another person asked: “Are we sure this is not a Bennifer wedding?!”

Others remarked how much joy the pairing brought them, with one person tweeting: “Yes I am obsessed with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s reunion. Joy is hard to come by these days alright. I take it where I can get it.”

Lopez and Affleck dated in the early 2000s, becoming engaged in 2002. But they postponed their wedding in 2003 “due to excessive media attention”, and officially broke up several months later.

Affleck went on to marry fellow actor Jennifer Garner in 2005. They had three children together, and divorced in 2018. Lopez has been married three times, including to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2011, with whom she had twins with.