Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck set to buy £37 million LA mansion

Just months after confirming their rekindled relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are set to buy a mansion together in LA.

The couple reconciled in 2021 and are currently in escrow for a $50 million (£37 million) estate in the star-studded Bel-Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

The 20,000-square-foot property sits on a 1.2 acre estate and has 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms.

The home is three levels and includes a movie theatre, wine cellar, private security suite and a gym.

The property has an infinity pool, outdoor kitchen and BBQ area, a putting green and manicured gardens.

Trees make the home private, but the infinity pool offers a spectacular view of the Los Angeles skyline.

The property will be another addition to Lopez’s $97 million (£73 million) property portfolio which includes a $32.5 million (£24.5 million) home in Miami which she owns with ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

The singer also shares a $1.4 million (£1 million) cottage in Encino, LA with Rodriguez.

Lopez herself owns a $28 million (£21 million) mansion in Bel-Air which she bought in 2016. The estate has its own pub, two guest cottages and an amphitheatre which seats 100 guests.

On the east coast, Lopez owns a $25 million (£18.8 million) Manhattan penthouse and a $10 million (£7.5 million) Hamptons home.

Affleck is said to own a $19.2million (£14million) mansion in Pacific Palisades, California and earlier this year it was reported that Affleck was selling his Savannah, Georgia home for $7 million (£5.2 million).

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in 2002 and got engaged that same year before splitting up in 2004.

Earlier this year, Lopez said she felt “lucky” to have a second chance with Affleck.

“It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance,” Lopez said.