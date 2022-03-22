Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck set to buy £37 million LA mansion
The 20,000-square-foot property is located in Bel-Air
Just months after confirming their rekindled relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are set to buy a mansion together in LA.
The couple reconciled in 2021 and are currently in escrow for a $50 million (£37 million) estate in the star-studded Bel-Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles.
The 20,000-square-foot property sits on a 1.2 acre estate and has 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms.
The home is three levels and includes a movie theatre, wine cellar, private security suite and a gym.
The property has an infinity pool, outdoor kitchen and BBQ area, a putting green and manicured gardens.
Trees make the home private, but the infinity pool offers a spectacular view of the Los Angeles skyline.
The property will be another addition to Lopez’s $97 million (£73 million) property portfolio which includes a $32.5 million (£24.5 million) home in Miami which she owns with ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez.
The singer also shares a $1.4 million (£1 million) cottage in Encino, LA with Rodriguez.
Lopez herself owns a $28 million (£21 million) mansion in Bel-Air which she bought in 2016. The estate has its own pub, two guest cottages and an amphitheatre which seats 100 guests.
On the east coast, Lopez owns a $25 million (£18.8 million) Manhattan penthouse and a $10 million (£7.5 million) Hamptons home.
Affleck is said to own a $19.2million (£14million) mansion in Pacific Palisades, California and earlier this year it was reported that Affleck was selling his Savannah, Georgia home for $7 million (£5.2 million).
Lopez and Affleck first began dating in 2002 and got engaged that same year before splitting up in 2004.
Earlier this year, Lopez said she felt “lucky” to have a second chance with Affleck.
“It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance,” Lopez said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies