Jennifer Lopez shares adorable throwback video with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Mother’s Day with a throwback video of herself and Ben Affleck.

The footage, shared to the singer’s Instagram and Twitter, shows the couple sitting courtside at a basketball game in 2003 – during their first relationship.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” Affleck says in the video, waving at the camera. Lopez blows a kiss, adding: “Happy Mother’s Day mommy, I love you.”

The commentator is then heard describing them as “Hollywood’s hottest couple” as the pair turn and smile at one another.

The video has thrilled fans on social media. “Jennifer posting a Bennifer video from Bennifer 1.0 era made me so emotional,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I am emotional right now. Nobody speak to me please.”

“Her victory lap,” a third person said. Another commented: “Still Hollywood’s hottest couple.”

“True love lasts forever,” one Instagram user wrote.

The video was taken during one of Lopez and Affleck’s most photographed outings as a couple to a Los Angeles Lakers game in May 2003.

During the game, Affleck sported a watch Lopez gave him during the filming of her 2002 music video, “Jenny From The Block”, which he starred in.

The watch later sparked the initial rumours of a reunion between the couple when eagle-eyed fans spotted Affleck wearing it during a trip to Miami, Florida, last May. The romance was confirmed in June after Page Six obtained a video of the pair kissing.

In April, Lopez announced that the couple are engaged for a second time.

She shared the news via her newsletter, On The JLo. Subscribers received an email containing a video of herself crying and looking down at a large, green diamond ring on her finger.

Lopez told People that her and Affleck’s reunion is “a beautiful outcome”.

“This has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other,” she said.

“We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.”