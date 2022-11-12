Jump to content

Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to husband Ben Affleck with sweet accessory

Lopez and Affleck got married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony this year, after reigniting their romance

Maanya Sachdeva
Saturday 12 November 2022 09:59
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy romantic stroll on Paris honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez recently wore a custom accessory paying tribute to her love story with Ben Affleck.

In a picture posted to Instagram on Friday (11 November), Lopez can be seen wearing a nameplate necklace that spells out “Jennifer & Ben” in cursive script.

In the post, the Hustlers star is pictured wearing two different outfits. The first is an ivory ensemble, complete with a plunging Halston gown and fur coat.

In addition to her customised “Betty pendant” from Jennifer Zeuner, Lopez, 53, accessorised the look with white and yellow diamond dangle earrings, and an EF Collection pavé hummingbird necklace.

The designer Emily Faith described seeing Lopez in her jewellery as a “pinch me moment” in a statement to Page Six.

Lopez’s post also included pictures of her in a custom, all-black Elie Saab look.

Several fans declared they “loved” Lopez’s necklace, and celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Kerry Washington also commented on the singer’s post.

While Hilton left a lovestruck emoji comment under Lopez’s post, Washington commented: “GORGE”.

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas last July. They also hosted a second wedding ceremony for family and friends at Affleck’s $8m estate in Georgia.

The “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer recently defended the decision to legally change her name to Jennifer Affleck amid some fan criticism.

During a recent cover story for Vogue magazine, she said: “People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez.

“But my legal name will be Mrs Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she praised Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner as an “amazing co-parent”.

Affleck and Garner got married in 2005, and they have three children together. The Hollywood A-listers got divorced in 2018.

Lopez shares 14-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Prior to getting back together with Affleck, Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

