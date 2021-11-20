Jennifer Lopez says she is ‘100 per cent’ willing to getting married again

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she is “100 per cent” open to the idea of getting married again, months after sending fans into a frenzy by confirming her relationship with Ben Affleck.

The actor spoke candidly about her previous marriages during a new interview with Today to promote her upcoming Valentine’s Day film, Marry Me.

The movie follows the life of a famous popstar, played by Lopez, who marries a random man in the audience at one of her concerts after learning that her fiancé has been unfaithful.

When asked by a Today host whether she would ever consider getting married for a fourth time, the actor was firm in her answer.

“100 per cent. I’m a romantic, I always have been. I’ve been married a few times,” she said. “I still believe in happily ever after, for sure.”

Marry Me, which is set to be released on 11 February, 2022, pokes fun at Lopez’s real-life as she plays a singer who has had multiple marriages.

Speaking about the parallel, Lopez said: “If you can’t laugh at yourself and just take it as it comes, I just don’t think about these things.

“I’m a human being like everybody else. I’ve had my ups and downs; I’ve made mistakes and I’m really proud of where I’ve come to in my life and who I am as a mom, an actor and as an artist, so it’s okay.”

Lopez has been married three times. Her first husband was actor Ojani Noa, from 1997 to 1998.

In 2001 she married Cris Judd, but their relationship ended less than a year later.

Her third husband was Marc Anthony, who she married in 2004. They had two children together, twins Maximilian and Emme, 13, before announcing their separation in July 2011.

In July, Lopez sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy when she shared a picture of herself kissing Ben Affleck, a former beau.

The post confirmed reports that the couple was back together almost two decades after their first relationship.

Affleck and Lopez began dating in 2002, becoming engaged in November of that year.

During the relationship, Affleck also starred in the music video for Lopez’ hit single “Jenny From The Block”, before they broke up in 2004.

To mark her 52nd birthday, Lopez posted several photographs of herself posing in a patterned orange bikini on a yacht, including one in which she is seen kissing Affleck.