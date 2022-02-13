Jennifer Lopez has revealed she received a surprise early Valentine’s Day gift from her boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

In her weekend newsletter, named On The JLo, the 52-year-old actor explained that Affleck had created a personalised music video to her song, “On My Way”, which is from Lopez’s new film, Marry Me.

The video shows various photographs of Lopez and Affleck, 49, from when they were first together between 2002 and 2004.

“I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle,” she wrote.

“It’s an early Valentine’s Day present from Ben. Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever.’”

Lopez added: “Its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever,” Lopez explained. “This seriously melted my heart.”

The actor has previously spoken about her rekindled relationship in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed,” she said.

“We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives—what to share, what not to share—is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years.”

Lopez also previously told People that a lot has changed since they were last together.

“Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naive and it got a little trampled,” she said.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”