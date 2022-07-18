Jennifer Lopez wore two dresses for surprise wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez wore two dresses for her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck on Saturday night.

The couple, who were engaged in the early 2000s before separating for 17 years, finally said “I do” at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, according to Lopez.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter on Sunday.

The happy couple drew from their own wardrobes for the ceremony, with the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer sharing a clip of her in her first dress, a classic, white floor-length gown.

“I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day,” she revealed in an emotional clip shared to her newsletter.

Her hairstylist Chris Appleton also shared a clip of Lopez in the gown to his Instagram, with the caption: “Last minute feelings before the wedding.”

Lopez in her first wedding gown (On the J-Lo)

The “I’m Real” star changed into a high fashion Zuhair Murad number to exchange vows with Affleck.

The lacy, off-the-shoulder gown featured a fishtail train, sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and long sleeves.

She added a matching veil with lace trim to complete the look.

The 52-year-old wore a Zuhair Murad bridal couture gown in her recent film Marry Me and has previously turned to the Lebanese designer for red-carpet looks.

Jennifer Lopez in the Zuhair Murad gown (On the J-Lo newsletter)

Meanwhile, Affleck wore a white tuxedo jacket from his closet, getting changed in the men’s toilet.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter.

“They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

She added: “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

The star also shared a morning-after, makeup-free snap to her Instagram on Sunday, with her wedding band on full display.

“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the photo, referencing the film Funny Girl‘s “Sadie, Sadie” lyrics. (“I’m Sadie, Sadie, married lady,” sings main character Fanny Brice.)