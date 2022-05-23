Jeremy Clarkson shares pictures of daughter’s ‘sublime’ wedding

Jeremy Clarkson has shared a photograph and video from the recent wedding of his daughter, Emily Clarkson.

Posting on Instagram, the 62-year-old broadcaster shared a short video of Emily and her new husband, Alex Andrew, dancing at the reception.

In the video, Emily’s dress can be seen in full: a bespoke white lace gown by Temperley London.

According to the fashion brand, the dress is based on the Serayha style and is fully embellished with an array of stone clasps, tear drop crystals and mother-of-pearl beads.

In the caption, Jeremy simply wrote: “The happiest day of my life”.

In a subsequent post, the former Top Gear host shared a black and white photograph of himself with his daughter taken on what appears to be a dancefloor.

In the caption, he wrote: “Fathers. I cannot even begin to describe how wonderful it is when your daughter gets married to someone you like.

“I am being very unmanly about this weekend. It was just sublime. I have never been happier.”

Clarkson’s post garnered hundreds of congratulatory comments from fans.

“Jezza approves of the marriage. You’re class Jeremy and congrats to your daughter,” wrote one person.

“Well isn’t this the sweetest thing I’ve seen all day. Huge congratulations,” added another.

Emily shared several photographs on her own Instagram as well.

In one post, the podcast host shared a series of professional snaps taken of her and her new husband on their big day, writing “MARRIED” in the caption.

Emily later said the wedding was the “best day of her life” in an Instagram story featuring a photograph of her on the dance floor.