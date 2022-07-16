Jhene Aiko bares growing baby bump in naked pregnancy shoot
The singer is expecting a child with Big Sean
Jhene Aiko has shown off her growing baby bump in a new galactic-themed pregnancy shoot.
The “None of Your Concern” singer announced she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Big Sean, earlier this month.
Aiko and the rapper first began dating in 2016. Aiko also has a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko Love with singer O’Ryan, whom she dated from 2005 to 2008.
Taking to Instagram on Friday (15 July), Aiko shared a photograph from a nude maternity shoot.
The picture shows Aiko holding her stomach as she poses in front of an abstract image of the earth.
To comply with Instagram’s nudity policy, her body has been decorated with infrared light seen in space. Aiko captioned the image with a single shooting-star emoji.
Father-to-be Big Sean commented: “Thank you.”
He also posted: “Can’t wait!”. He added a blue heart emoji, hinting that the couple could be expecting a baby boy.
Aiko further fueled speculation, replying: “Thank you [blue heart emoji].”
News of the pregnancy first broke on 12 July, when a visibly-pregnant Aiko and Big Sean were photographed walking around Beverly Hills.
Aiko confirmed she is expecting in a post to her Instagram on 13 July, sharing a photograph of her younger self holding her stomach.
Aiko and Big Sean became friends in 2012 and worked on several musical projects together. They began a romantic relationship in 2016 shortly after the release of a joint studio album, Twenty88.
In March 2019, Aiko confirmed the couple had split after three years of dating. In 2020, she released “Triggered”, the first single from her third album, Chilombo.
At the time, many fans speculated that the lyrics of song described her feelings towards Big Sean.
The pair later sparked rumours of a reunion when Big Sean featured on another single, “None of your Concern”, on which he rapped: “You know there’s not a day in these modern times, you haven’t crossed my mind.”
Also in 2020, Big Sean released a song titled “Deep Reverence”, in which he disclosed that Aiko had suffered a miscarriage.
“Should be a billionaire based on the time off I’m not taking/ Probably why the s*** around me get crazy and we lost the baby,” he rapped.
