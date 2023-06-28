Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jon Hamm has opened up about his recent wedding to Anna Osceola.

The Mad Men star, 52, and Osceola, 35, tied the knot on 24 June at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, the same location as the series finale of Mad Men.

On Tuesday (27 June), Hamm shared many details about the California wedding and spoke about his feelings leading up to the nuptials. During an appearance on iHeartRadio’s Table for Two podcast with host Bruce Bozzi, the Top Gun: Maverick actor described his marriage to Osceola as “the exciting part of life” and a “signpost and a signifier of the next chapter and phase [of life].”

He shared that marrying Osceola gave their relationship “a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer, than ‘it’s my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you.”

During the podcast, which was recorded just days before the wedding, Hamm admitted that “all of the minutiae of planning and dealing with it can be mind-numbing.” However, he explained that “a sort of calm settled over me” in the days leading up to the ceremony, as he thought about how “exciting” their future together would be.

“It’s exciting. It’s exciting because it’s all potential, it’s all possibility, and it’s all positive,” Hamm said. “I suppose there’s two ways to look at anything like that, which is like, ‘oh, what if it’s terrible,’ but the other way is like, ‘this is meant to be something wonderful.’”

He continued: “So you lean into that aspect of it, which I have been. It’s the reason why I really wanted to do it and really leaned into it.”

“At the end of the day, the important thing is, I’m gonna look out and I’m gonna see this whole group of people – and it’s not a very big group of people. It’s well under 100 people – but a group of people that are all there because they’re supporting me and Anna,” Hamm added. “And that’s great. I think the last time that happened to me was high school graduation.”

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola, who first met on the set of Mad Men in 2015, were engaged in February 2023 after two years of dating. According to TMZ, famous friends such as Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, and Tina Fey attended the couple’s nuptials.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, Hamm was seen wearing a dapper tuxedo with a black bow tie, while Osceola walked down the aisle in a white, strapless dress with a plunging neckline and a flowing, split skirt.

The Missouri native previously revealed that his relationship with Osceola had opened him up to the idea of marriage, which did not “mean anything to me” prior to dating the fellow actor.

While speaking to host Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in September 2022, he explained that their relationship had made things “even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness”.

Before dating Osceola, Hamm was in a long-term relationship with actor Jennifer Westfeldt for 18 years. The couple split in 2015 with “great sadness” after nearly two decades of “love and shared history”.