Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari poked fun at their age gap by channeling Anna Nicole Smith and her husband J Howard Marshall for Halloween.

Smith, 26, wedded 89-year-old business tycoon Marshall in Houston, resulting in speculation that she married him for his money.

She maintained that she loved Marshall and that age did not matter to her.

Approximately thirteen months after his marriage to Smith, Marshall died in Houston at the age of 90.

Over the weekend, Duhamel and Mari, who are 49 and 28 years old respectively, dressed up as Smith and Marshall at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, California.

While the former Miss World America wore a little black dress with a blonde wig, Duhamel wore a grey suit, plenty of prosthetics, a walker and a pair of beige slippers.

Duhamel and Mari tied the knot in North Dakota in September after dating each other for three years.

This isn’t the first time Duhamel has poked fun at his and his wife’s age gap.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor recalled having to go to the emergency room for a back injury following their nuptials.

“The next morning, after the wedding, [I] couldn’t get out of bed again,” Duhamel said, noting that his new wife nervously said: “‘Oh my God. Everything is fine here. This is, like, the first day of my marriage, and I’m wheeling my husband around in a wheelchair.’

“I’m already way older than she is. It wasn’t a great start, but I was like, ‘Babe, for better or worse.’”