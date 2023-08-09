Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Presenter Josie Gibson has opened up about her new relationship.

The former Big Brother winner has been filling in to co-present This Morning following Philip Schofield’s departure from the show in May.

Gibson, 38, spoke about her new boyfriend, producer and cameraman Sam Morter, in Wednesday’s episode (9 August) of Shopping With Keith Lemon on ITV2.

As reported by The Sun, she told the Celebrity Juice presenter: “There is someone in my life at the moment but it’s early stages.

“It’s that bit where you’ve got the flutters, can’t-wait-to see-them vibes – you get a little bit nervous.”

Despite the nerves, however, Gibson divulged that she has told her new partner that she loves him.

“It’s best to just get it out of the way, I don’t like playing games,” she said.

Gibson first went public with Morter in January after they met on the set of This Morning, where Morter worked as a freelance cameraman.

Gibson then shared pictures of the pair together on a romantic trip to Paris that month, making their relationship Instagram official.

In one photograph, the couple posed holding hands in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Morter, who is also an airplane pilot, has also shared several pictures of the couple riding in the cockpit of a plane together.

Morter runs a TV and entertainment production company and is a freelance cameraman who has previously worked on This Morning.

He also works as a TV producer, director and pilot. He has worked with various broadcasters including ITV, BBC, Channel 4, and MTV.