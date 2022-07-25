Julia Fox says her ‘son was conceived’ on rooftop as she demonstrates pyro coat
The video shows Fox’s sleeves bursting into flames
Julia Fox claimed that her son was “conceived” on the rooftop where she modelled a pyrotechnic coat over the weekend.
In a video posted to Instagram, the Uncut Gems actor wore a leather-look bodysuit, with a black Sam Mercer coat on top that had been set on fire.
The coat’s long train had flames flickering off it in the 25-second video, which the 32-year-old captioned: “My son was conceived on this rooftop. Anyway this stunning pyro coat is by @samxmacer.”
The video initially showed the hem of the coat on fire, with the arms later bursting into flame as well.
“The coat is leather and the sleeves and train are wrapped in stretched steel wool that is typically used by carpenters and mechanics,” Macer, a 21-year-old graduate from Central Saint Martins, told Page Six.
“When the pieces burn, the steel wool disintegrates and exposes the undergarment in the process. But it burns at a low temperature making it possible to have [it] in close proximity to the body.”
Fox, who dated Kanye West briefly earlier this year, confused social media users this weekend by her unusual trouser choice.
Fox was spotted wearing extremely low-cut black trousers which dipped into a low “V” at the front.
One social media user wrote: “Her faith in those pants is inspiring.”
Another added: “This is the woman I aspire to be, so unhinged, pushing boundaries through fashion, absolutely insane, a literal genius.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies