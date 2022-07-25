Julia Fox says her ‘son was conceived’ on rooftop as she demonstrates pyro coat

Julia Fox claimed that her son was “conceived” on the rooftop where she modelled a pyrotechnic coat over the weekend.

In a video posted to Instagram, the Uncut Gems actor wore a leather-look bodysuit, with a black Sam Mercer coat on top that had been set on fire.

The coat’s long train had flames flickering off it in the 25-second video, which the 32-year-old captioned: “My son was conceived on this rooftop. Anyway this stunning pyro coat is by @samxmacer.”

The video initially showed the hem of the coat on fire, with the arms later bursting into flame as well.

“The coat is leather and the sleeves and train are wrapped in stretched steel wool that is typically used by carpenters and mechanics,” Macer, a 21-year-old graduate from Central Saint Martins, told Page Six.

“When the pieces burn, the steel wool disintegrates and exposes the undergarment in the process. But it burns at a low temperature making it possible to have [it] in close proximity to the body.”

Fox, who dated Kanye West briefly earlier this year, confused social media users this weekend by her unusual trouser choice.

Fox was spotted wearing extremely low-cut black trousers which dipped into a low “V” at the front.

One social media user wrote: “Her faith in those pants is inspiring.”

Another added: “This is the woman I aspire to be, so unhinged, pushing boundaries through fashion, absolutely insane, a literal genius.”