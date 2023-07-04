Kaitlin Olson issues hilarious response to Rob McElhenney ‘cheating’ rumour

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kaitlin Olson has made light of tabloid rumours that she and her husband Rob McElhenney have split over a “cheating scandal”.

Various gossip columns have speculated that the pair, who starred as Mack and Dee in the hit series It’s Always Sunny In Philidelphia, allegedly “split over a cheating scandal”.

But on Monday (3 July), Olson delivered a sarcastic response as she seemingly denied the accusations.

Responding to an article posted on the gossip page Parez Hilton, Olson joked in a Twitter post: “It was me who had the affair.”

Addressing the allegations that Wrexham FC co-owner McElhenney had met a Welsh woman, she wrote: “But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale. I’ve always loved whales.”

“They’re the bosses of the ocean and I’m attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time,” she added.

McElhenney chimed in, continuing the joke: “Sad to admit that the rumor is true. However some of the details are… incorrect.”

‘It was me who had the affair,’ joked Olson (Twitter / @KaitlinOlson)

The pair began dating in 2006 after they met on the set of It’s Always Sunny In Philidelphia and got married in 2008. They share two sons, Axel Lee, born in 2010, and Leo Grey, born in 2012.

McElhenney has been known to pour his heart out to his wife publicly. In 2020, paying tribute to Olson on her 44th birthday, he wrote on Instagram that we would be “lost” without her.

“Instagram relationships seem to be perfect. We don’t have one of those. It’s messy and hard and wonderful and boring and sweet and exciting and miserable and joyous,” he wrote, adding: “I don’t know much but I know this ... I am lost without you.”

McElhenney and Olson at a football game in Wrexham (Jon Super)

McElhenney told Olson during a joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August 2022: “We’ve had our ups and downs [...] And I can tell you that I love you more now than I did 14 years ago.”

“As hard as it is sometimes, just like in any relationship, I will keep showing up and doing my best because I love you so much.”

Olson has since said that she “didn’t really think twice” about McElhenney while auditioning for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia but recalled that she began to fall for him after seeing how he worked.

"He was just so good at his job, but also very kind and funny," she said of McElhenney on The Always Sunny Podcast earlier this year.

"He just knew what he wanted and was very level-headed. He was just a very good boss."

Olson is best known for her role as Becky in the hit TV series Curb Your Enthusiasm and DJ in Hacks, while McElhenney is known for being a writer on It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia and the TV series Mythic Quest. He also co-owns Wrexham Football Club with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds.