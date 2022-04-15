Kaley Cuoco swears off marriage following second divorce

Kaley Cuoco has sworn that she “will never get married again”, after her second marriage came to an end in September 2021.

The Big Bang Theory star’s first husband was tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, and her second husband was professional equestrian Karl Cook.

Cuoco, 36, announced the end of their three years of marriage and filed for divorce on 3 September.

The former couple said in a joint statement at the time: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”

In a new interview with Glamour magazine, Cuoco said: “I will never get married again. You can literally put that on the cover.”

However, she is not opposed to the idea of love, adding: “I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship.”

Cuoco, who currently stars in HBO comedy-drama series The Flight Attendant, also revealed that she is currently undergoing therapy to learn how to balance her career and relationships.

“I want to have a relationship that I give my time to and that the person feels [like they’re] really a part of my life,” she said.

“I get so distracted with work and I want to have that in the future. I know now what I wasn’t doing [in previous relationships]. I want to change that. I really know where I’ve f***ed up and I don’t want to do that again.”

Cuoco married Cook in 2018 in a horse stable owned by the equestrian trainer’s family. She is also a professional horse rider and met Cook at an equestrian competition in 2016.

She owns at least 25 horses, a pack of dogs, a bunny, a goat and two pigs. She told Variety that she was “not allowed to say how many [dogs] I have, because I am afraid they will come knocking, saying that it’s an illegal amount”.