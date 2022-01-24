Kanye West and Julia Fox make red carpet debut

Kanye West and Julia Fox have cemented their budding romance by making their relationship red carpet official.

The couple made their debut this weekend at Paris Men’s Fashion Week as they attended Kenzo’s show in matching denim looks.

Arriving on the red carpet on Sunday 23 January, Fox was dressed in full Schiaparelli, wearing a cropped denim jacket and loose-fitting, low waisted blue jeans.

The statement jacket, which featured conical breasts reminiscent of Jean Paul Gaultier’s signature corsets, was paired with large gold earrings and matching Diesel denim boots.

West opted for a full Balenciaga look, wearing a padded denim jacket, blue jeans and knee-length Red Wing boots.

The couple have been dating since the beginning of this month (Getty Images For Kenzo)

Speaking to WWD about her outfit, Fox said she was wearing Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry’s personal pair of jeans.

“I was just at the [Schiaparelli] showroom before coming here,” she said.

“I’m actually wearing Daniel’s pants, the designer of Schiaparelli. I took the pants off of his body and he was very kind to let me wear them,” she added.

Fox shared photographs of the pair arriving at the show to her Instagram stories. In one, West smiles at the floor as he walks with his arm around the actor’s shoulder.

At the show, the couple were seen seated between rapper Tyler The Creator and Kenzo’s artistic director, Tomoaki Nagao, better known as Nigo.

Fox and Kanye have been dating for less than a month, since meeting on New Year’s Eve 2021.

The actor shared details of their first dates in an article for Interview magazine earlier this month, writing that West had surprised her with a hotel suite full of clothes and orchestrated a photoshoot of her while out together at dinner.

The relationship comes amid West’s separation from Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

Speaking in the latest episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast – which she co-hosts with fellow actor Niki Takesh – on Friday 21 January, Fox said she “couldn’t care less” about the publicity she is getting from dating West.

“I don’t read any of the headlines, I’m getting all this attention, but I really couldn’t care less,” she said, adding that she is not dating West for fame.

“People are like ‘oh you’re only in it for the fame, you’re only in it for the clout, you’re only in it for the money.

“Honey I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, okay, let’s keep it real. I just care about making my art and putting thigs into the world.”