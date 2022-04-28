Kanye West flew to LA to get Kim Kardashian’s unseen ‘sex tape’ day before SNL

Kanye West flew to LA from New York and back to retrieve Kim Kardashian’s unseen “sex tape” the night before her Saturday Night Live (SNL) show, it has been revealed.

On the third episode of The Kardashians, which was filmed in October last year, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are seen receiving a call from Kim asking them to go to her hotel room.

When they arrive, West, who is now formally known as “Ye”, is there, having just arrived from the airport.

“Did you just get here? I thought you were already here?” Kris asked her former son-in-law.

“Well I had to go to LA and back, so I just travelled to get something for Kim,” Ye replied.

When Kris asked what Ye got, he said that’s what Kim wanted to tell her.

A teary-eyed Kim said: “So Kanye flew home last night and he came back this morning. I want to show you guys what he got me.”

When Ye rolled out a black suitcase and unzipped it, Kim added: “He got me all of the sex tape back, and he flew home and got all of the hard drives.”

In a voiceover, Kim said: “I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can, and if I have the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like that is just the most important thing to me and I am so emotional because of it.”

When Kris asked Ye if it cost him a lot of money to get the tape back, he said: “Definitely not, no cheque. We’re not getting extorted ever again.”

The unseen “sex tape” had been a central plot point for the first few episodes of the new reality series.

In episode one, Kim explained that there appeared to be a link on the internet to “unreleased footage from my old sex tape”, which was filmed when she was dating rapper Ray J in 2003.

However, after viewing the footage from what Ye retrieved, Kim explained that she watched it and “it was just footage of us at a restaurant, at a nightclub. Nothing sexual, nothing weird, and so now I can take a deep breath and not worry about this right before SNL”.