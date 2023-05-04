Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan has revealed the awkward moment she did couples therapy in a full face of Nebula makeup.

To celebrate the upcoming release of the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, the 35-year-old Scottish actor recently shared an amusing behind-the-scenes photo from the set. While filming the Marvel movie, Gillan said she had forgotten about a scheduled therapy session with her husband, comedian Nick Kocher, and their therapist.

As a result, Gillan had to log on to their Zoom therapy appointment in full Nebula makeup.

“In honour of Guardians of the Galaxy in theaters Friday, here’s a screenshot of the time I forgot I had scheduled a COUPLES THERAPY session on a day we were shooting,” she captioned her Instagram post on Wednesday 3 May.

In the screenshot of their Zoom therapy session, Gillan can be seen sitting awkwardly in a bald cap and full face of blue and purple paint, while her husband and their therapist look on.

The photo even caught the attention of Marvel star Chris Pratt, who commented on the Instagram post: “THIS IS THE BEST”

Earlier this year, the Doctor Who alum revealed she secretly married her long-term partner during a wedding ceremony in Scotland last May. “Last May…” she captioned the Instagram post, which included a black-and-white photo of Gillan wearing a white strapless Oscar de la Renta gown.

The post also featured pictures of a bagpipe player and her bridesmaids wearing matching brown dresses.

Karen Gillan reprises her role as the blue cyborg in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, the final installment in director James Gunn’s Marvel trilogy, which hits theaters on Friday 5 May. The interstellar action film also includes a star-studded cast of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Maria Bakalova, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel.

Gillan isn’t the only Guardians of the Galaxy star to share an embarrassing social media post. Chris Pratt – who stars as lead character Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in the film – recently posted a close-up photo of his crusty toenail on Instagram. He captioned the image, “Met Gala Look,” referring to the fashion event that took place on Monday 1 May.

The Parks and Recreation alum was quickly urged to delete the photo, with one person commenting, “Chris Pratt’s toenail was not what I expected to see when opening insta, but I sure can’t unsee it.”

“It’s not too late to delete this,” another person said, while another follower wrote: ”The hideousness of that foot will haunt my dreams forever.”

Even his own mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, was left confused by the post. The mother of Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, replied: “What is this.”