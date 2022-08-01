Kelly Brook marries Jeremy Parisi in traditional Italian wedding

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Brook has married her fiancé Jeremy Parisi in a private ceremony in Italy on Saturday (30 July).

The model and TV personality exchanged vows with Parisi, also a model, after seven years of dating in the port town of Civitavecchia, near Rome.

Photographs and videos shared on Instagram by the bride and groom show Brook, 42, wearing a traditional white lace gown with a long train and a matching lace veil.

Parisi, 37, donned a smart black three-piece suit for his nuptials. The pair were photographed at the Torre di Cicerone (Cicerone Tower) for an outdoor ceremony, but were forced to move inside due to torrential rain.

The groom posted a selfie of himself and Brook holding hands and showing off their wedding rings, with the caption: “Just Married.”

He also shared a video of them feeding one another cake, laughing and clapping as their guests cheered.

Close friends and family attended the lavish ceremony, including Kylie Minogue, according to reports.

The Sun quoted a source ahead of the nuptials as saying Brook’s “dream wedding” cost up to £500,000.

Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi dance in Italy (Kelly Brook/Instagram)

The source added: “Kelly knows Jeremy is her soulmate and this is going to be her only wedding so she’s going all out.”

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine in an interview published on Sunday (10 July), Brook said she would not lose any weight for the wedding.

“I’ve not even really thought about [going on a diet], to be honest,” she said. “I’ve been on a diet plan for a few years now and I’m at my weight that I love and I will stay at this weight no matter what’s coming up in the future.”

She also opened up about how meeting Parisi changed her lifestyle.

“I was definitely somebody who didn’t eat that much when I met Jeremy,” Brook explained. “I didn’t really have a relationship with food, to be honest.

“And when I met him, he was always saying: ‘Well, are we going to eat?’ Jeremy loves pasta – he could eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”