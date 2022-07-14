Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate, a representative for Kardashian has confirmed.

Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, are already parents to their daughter True, four.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the rep told People.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

In December last year, Thompson was embroiled in a paternity scandal, with reports emerging that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still in a relationship with Kardashian.

A source told People that Kardashian and Thompson’s baby news did not mean they were back together, adding that they have “not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters”.

The source added that the new baby was conceived before Kardashian found out that Thompson was having a baby with Nichols.

Fans have been quick to react to the news on Twitter, with one person writing: “So Tristan Thompson agrees to have another baby with Khloe Kardashian via surrogate knowing damn well another woman is carrying his baby, born in December, who he hasn’t even met yet. Do I have this correct? This is some next level clownery.”

Another posted a clip of Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner working at her computer with the caption: “Me trying to figure out the timeline of when Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson decided to have another baby via surrogate, when he got another woman pregnant, and when Khloe found out about it even though it has no effect on my life whatsoever.”

Another user said: “Khloe, girl. The logic of wanting your kids to be full siblings is not even worth parenting another child with Tristan Thompson.”

A fourth said: “Khloe Kardashian has 74 siblings and not one of them told her to leave this man?”

Kardashian follows in the footsteps of her older sister Kim Kardashian who had her two youngest children with Kanye West via surrogacy.