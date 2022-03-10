Khloe Kardashian says it’s ‘not fun’ to talk about Tristan Thompson’s infidelity

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she doesn’t like to talk about Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal, but it will be documented in Hulu’s upcoming series, The Kardashians.

In a new interview with Variety, the youngest Kardashian sister said that while she’s uncomfortable talking about Thompson’s infidelity, it is a “part of [her] journey in life”.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” she said.

“But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

In January, the NBA player, with whom Kardashian shares a three-year-old daughter named True, issued a public apology confirming that he had fathered a baby boy with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

He admitted to having sex with Nichols on his birthday in March 2021. He was in a relationship with Kardashian at the time.

Thompson is alleged to have cheated on Kardashian on multiple occasions since they first started dating in 2016. As a result, the pair have had a tumultuous, on-off relationship over the years.

In 2018, TMZ published a video of Thompson kissing a woman at a hookah lounge in Washington DC. The publication claimed the footage had been recorded in October 2017, while Kardashian was pregnant with True.

Later in 2019, Kardashian publicly criticised Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, for kissing Thompson at a party.

Speaking to Variety this week, Kardashian said all of her family members will earn the same salary from the upcoming Hulu show “because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment”.

“We are all equals,” she said. “We always have our private family conversations, and we’re pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for.”

She also revealed that the Jenner and Kardashian sisters never enter pay negotiations, leaving that to their mother, Kris.

“She fights like a pit bull,” she added.