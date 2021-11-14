Kim Kardashian has poked fun at her failed marriages whilst delivering a speech during a close friend’s wedding celebrations.

The beauty mogul was filmed speaking at the rehearsal dinner of marketing executive Simon Huck and his fiancé, Phil Riportella, on Friday, 12 November.

In the short clips, shared on social media by attendees Tracy Romulus and Derek Blasberg, Kim opens by telling the crowd it is “so nice to be here for a gay wedding”.

“I haven’t been to one since my second wedding,” she said, inciting laughter from the audience.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians(KUWTK) star, who filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February, said she felt shocked when Huck asked her to speak at the event.

“I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don’t know what kind of advice I’m going to give,” she said.

Photographs from the evening show Kardashian wearing a royal blue satin look from Balenciaga’s winter 2021 collection, paired with large 3D printed earrings from the designer. Her hair was swept back in a sleek ponytail.

While she did not offer the couple any advice on how to have a long marriage, she did disclose tips on how to make the wedding appear as “aesthetic” as possible in pictures.

She said it was vital that Huck and Riportella ask the marriage officiant to step aside before their first kiss, so that they are the only people in the pictures.

“You have to clear the way, because it ruins all the pictures. And sometimes that’s all you’ve got,” she joked.

Ending on a more serious note, she told the pair: “I know that this is going to work, because I know real love when I see it.”

The Skims founder has been married three times. Her first husband was songwriter Damon Thomas, whom she eloped with in 2000 at the age of 19.

In an episode of KUWTK, she told Scott Disick and her sister Kourtney that she had married Thomas while high on ecstasy. The pair divorced in 2004.

Kardashian married her second husband, Kris Humphries, in August 2011. She made headlines that October after announcing the couple’s divorce just 72 days after they wed.

Kardashian married West at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy in 2014. The couple share four children; North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.