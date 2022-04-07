Kim Kardashian found out about Kourtney’s Vegas wedding through a group chat

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was sleeping during Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas “practice wedding”, and that she found out from the group chat.

Kim and Kourtney both appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday 6 April, alongside sisters Khloe and Kendall and their mother, Kris Jenner.

Their appearance comes days after Kourtney and Barker tied the knot – with no official marriage license – in an intimate ceremony during the early hours of Monday 4 April after they both attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards together.

Kourtney said that she and Barker had wanted to get married and tried to obtain a license, but couldn’t because of the time.

“We asked five times, ‘what do we have to do to make this happen’, but it was 2 AM and they said it [the office] opens at 8 AM,” she said.

The family told Kimmel that only Kris and Khloe had been informed of the couple’s plan ahead of the ceremony – Khloe attended via FaceTime – with Kim adding that she was asleep at the time.

The sisters explained that they have a group chat to keep up with each other, and that Kourtney had shared the news on there.

“Like ‘oh hey guys by the way, I got married last night,” Kim said of the message. “I woke up to like one million texts.”

Kourtney shared the first pictures from the wedding with her Instagram followers on Wednesday.

The couple exchanged vows in typical Las Vegas fashion; in front of an Elvis impersonator.

They opted to wear matching leather jackets for the occasion. Kourtney wore a studded biker style from Saint Laurent, while Travis’ had the words “What are you staring at a**hole” across the back.

“Found these in my camera roll,” Kourtney captioned the slideshow of images.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

The couple announced their engagement in October last year, after the Blink-182 drummer proposed on a beach in California.