Kim Kardashian posts holiday pictures with Pete Davidson: ‘Beach for 2’

Kim Kardashian is on a tropical holiday with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The reality TV star and mogul posted a series of images to her Instagram page and Stories on Monday afternoon which showed the pair enjoying the crystal clear waters of their tropical paradise.

The image carousel shows the blonde pair sitting on a kayak and kissing while clad in a bikini and board shorts.

It also shows Kardashian and Davidson holding hands, and Davidson sitting in a boat wearing Prada sunglasses, donning an open top to reveal his tattoos.

Kardashian captioned the series of images: “Beach for 2.”

The 41-year-old also shared several videos to her Instagram Stories, including one of Davidson filming Kardashian walking into the water, with text that read: “He passed the content taking boyfriend test.”

Kardashian has been dating the 28-year-old since October last year, after they shared a kiss on the set of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the second-eldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling revealed she was the one that pursued the relationship with Davidson.

“I did SNL and then when we kissed in the scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like, ‘Oh, s***. Maybe I just need to try something different!’” she said during the show.

“I text him – I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him’,” she continued.

“I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE. Need to get out there. I need to just jumpstart…’ I was just basically DTF [down to f***].”

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 and it was finalised in March this year. They share four children together.

Davidson has previously been linked to Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, and Margaret Qualley.