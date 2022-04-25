Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend Mark Twain Prize together

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship has come a long way from secret dates, as the pair have been seen attending the 23rd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humour together.

The Kardashiansstar sat side by side with her comedian boyfriend as the Mark Twain for lifetime achievement in Humour was awarded to political commentator and former host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart.

It comes after the couple made their red carpet debut earlier this month at the premiere for The Kardashians, the famous family’s new reality television show.

Kardashian, 41, told E! News on the red carpet that while she was hesitant to share details about her relationship with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live (SNL) star, she was “happy he’s here to support”.

Davidson stayed out of any official red carpet photographs however, and does not appear in the new series after he was reportedly advised against it.

During the Mark Twain Prize event on Sunday night, the pair sat close together at The Kennedy Centre, with Kardashian donning a black sequinned gown.

The award has been presented annually by the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts since 1998, except in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is named after the pen name of the 19th century author and humourist and presented to people who have “had an impact on American society in ways similar to” Twain. His real name was Samuel Langhorne Clemens.

Kardashian and Davidson began dating after she appeared on SNL in October 2021, during which the pair shared a kiss during a sketch.

The SKIMS mogul told Hoda Kotb’s Making Space podcast last week that she “wasn’t planning” on dating after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021.

She said: “[Dating] was the last thing that I was really planning on. And so when it did happen, we were kind of like, ‘Oh my god, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of’.

“It just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun.”