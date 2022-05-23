Kim Kardashian appears to honour boyfriend Pete Davidson with new nail art
‘Okay this is adorable,’ commented one fan
Kim Kardashian has appeared to pay tribute to her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, with some new nail art.
Debuting the look on Instagram, the reality TV mogul shared a snap of her manicure on her left hand, comprising long pink nails.
On her ring finger, Kardashian has the letter “P” spelled out in crystals.
The 41-year-old captioned the post with a nail polish emoji, not confirming whether or not the nail art was in fact a tribute to Davidson or not.
However, Kardashian’s 312 million followers did not hesitate in sharing their appreciation for Davidson and their relationship in the comments.
“You love you some Pete Davidson,” wrote one user.
“We stan a loving gf, [sic]” added another.
The post comes shortly after Kardashian shared another tribute to Davidson on her Instagram Story, posting a collage of pictures of his time on Saturday Night Live.
The comedian waved goodbye to the cult American sketch show on Saturday 21 May after joining the show eight years ago, becoming the youngest cast member in its history.
Kardashian’s social media homages to Davidson, who she has been dating since October last year, come after she spoke out about her divorce from Kanye West.
In the latest episode of The Kardashians, which is streaming on Hulu in the US, the Skims founder revealed that she feels confident in her decision to divorce the rapper after seven years of marriage.
While confiding in her older sister Kourtney, Kardashian explained that she “knew it had to be done” when she filed for divorce from West in February 2021, because their marriage was not “the right situation” for her at that time.
Now, she said she feels “very sure” and “super good” about the direction their relationship as co-parents is going in.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies