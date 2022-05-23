Kim Kardashian appears to honour boyfriend Pete Davidson with new nail art

Kim Kardashian has appeared to pay tribute to her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, with some new nail art.

Debuting the look on Instagram, the reality TV mogul shared a snap of her manicure on her left hand, comprising long pink nails.

On her ring finger, Kardashian has the letter “P” spelled out in crystals.

The 41-year-old captioned the post with a nail polish emoji, not confirming whether or not the nail art was in fact a tribute to Davidson or not.

However, Kardashian’s 312 million followers did not hesitate in sharing their appreciation for Davidson and their relationship in the comments.

“You love you some Pete Davidson,” wrote one user.

“We stan a loving gf, [sic]” added another.

The post comes shortly after Kardashian shared another tribute to Davidson on her Instagram Story, posting a collage of pictures of his time on Saturday Night Live.

The comedian waved goodbye to the cult American sketch show on Saturday 21 May after joining the show eight years ago, becoming the youngest cast member in its history.

Kardashian’s social media homages to Davidson, who she has been dating since October last year, come after she spoke out about her divorce from Kanye West.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, which is streaming on Hulu in the US, the Skims founder revealed that she feels confident in her decision to divorce the rapper after seven years of marriage.

While confiding in her older sister Kourtney, Kardashian explained that she “knew it had to be done” when she filed for divorce from West in February 2021, because their marriage was not “the right situation” for her at that time.

Now, she said she feels “very sure” and “super good” about the direction their relationship as co-parents is going in.