Kim Kardashian says Pete Davidson is the ‘sweetest human being on the planet’

Kim Kardashian has addressed her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Speaking at Kris Jenner’s birthday party in November last year, Kim called Davidson the “sweetest, nicest, human being on the planet”.

In the fifth episode of the Disney+ series, Jenner hosts a party for her birthday and invites her children, along with Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick.

During a conversation with DeGeneres and de Rossi, Disick asked Kim how her night was the evening before, as he had Facetimed her and she didn’t pick up.

“I was probably busy,” Kim laughed, implying that she was with Davidson. “I get it,” Scott added.

In a voiceover, Kim is shown to be on her phone when a producer asks who she is texting and if their name rhymes with “feet”, to which Kim gives a coy smile.

At the party, Disick said about Davidson: “I look at all the comments and everyone’s like, this guy’s f***ing nice.”

Kim replied: “Surely the sweetest, nicest, human being on the planet.”

DeGeneres said she had “heard that” as well, and when Disick asked Kim if she was “having a good time” she said she would tell him later and that speaking of it in front of the cameras was “awkward”.

It’s the first time Kim has spoken of her relationship with Davidson in the show, but it’s not the first time he’s been mentioned.

In the first episode of the series, Kim said they had a conversation at last year’s Met Gala, just weeks before she hosted the episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL)where they shared their first kiss.

“I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like: ‘I am so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for,’” she said of her SNL appearance. “And he’s like: ‘Can you read cue cards? You’re good. You’re good.’”