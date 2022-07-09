Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have officially tied the knot after six years together.

The couple, who share two children, reportedly got married last weekend at the GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

The venue is famous for being the place where Ian Fleming wrote the James Bond novels.

The two actors started dating in 2016 after they met on the set of Fargo – they were engaged the following year.

Dunst and Plemons have two sons together: Ennis, four, and James, one.

A representative for Dunst confirmed the news in a statement to PageSix, saying: “I can just confirmed they got married. No other details will be given.”

Dunst previously told the LA Times in February that despite not being married at that time, they called “each other husband and wife”.

The actor explained how their nuptials had been delayed due to the pandemic and the arrival of their second son.

The couple met on the set of Fargo. (Getty Images)

“We have to get married at this point,” she said. “It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding. I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody.”

Regarding the first time they met on set, Plemons said her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in August 2019: “Immediately, without too many words being exchanged, I looked into her eyes and saw the beautiful, sweet, unguarded, welcoming human being that she is.”

Dunst has also spoken about their initial meeting, telling The New York Times: “We were two people who worked very similarly, and it felt like a soulmate. I knew he would be in my life forever.”