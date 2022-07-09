Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

(Getty Images)

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons marry in Jamaica after six years together

Couple reportedly got married at the GoldenEye resort in Ochos Rios

Olivia Petter
Saturday 09 July 2022 08:35
Comments

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have officially tied the knot after six years together.

The couple, who share two children, reportedly got married last weekend at the GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

The venue is famous for being the place where Ian Fleming wrote the James Bond novels.

The two actors started dating in 2016 after they met on the set of Fargo – they were engaged the following year.

Dunst and Plemons have two sons together: Ennis, four, and James, one.

Recommended

A representative for Dunst confirmed the news in a statement to PageSix, saying: “I can just confirmed they got married. No other details will be given.”

Dunst previously told the LA Times in February that despite not being married at that time, they called “each other husband and wife”.

The actor explained how their nuptials had been delayed due to the pandemic and the arrival of their second son.

The couple met on the set of Fargo.

(Getty Images)

“We have to get married at this point,” she said. “It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding. I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody.”

Regarding the first time they met on set, Plemons said her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in August 2019: “Immediately, without too many words being exchanged, I looked into her eyes and saw the beautiful, sweet, unguarded, welcoming human being that she is.”

Dunst has also spoken about their initial meeting, telling The New York Times: “We were two people who worked very similarly, and it felt like a soulmate. I knew he would be in my life forever.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in