Kourtney Kardashian shares new photographs of Travis Barker’s proposal

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a series of new photographs from her engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Days after the musician got down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage, Kardashian said she was “up all night thinking it was a dream”.

The proposal took place on a beach in Montecito, California, which was lavishly decorated with red roses and candles.

The photographs appear to capture the pair before, during and after the proposal.

In one picture they are seen sitting on the sand looking at each other. Another, taken after Kardashian accepted the proposal, shows the engagement ring on her finger and the couple laughing together.

The reel also included the moment Barker asked Kardashian to marry him, as he leans on one knee and she bends to kiss him.

Another photograph, taken from a distance, gives a clearer look at the beach decorations. Roses had been arranged into the shape of a heart, with the initials “T” and “K” joined in the centre.

After news of the couple’s engagement was first confirmed by Kardashian in an Instagram post on Sunday, many fans had speculated over the design of her engagement ring.

A close-up photograph showed a single, large oval diamond on a fine band. It was made by jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz, who told People that Barker played a “big part” in creating the ring.

“It’s a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone. I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it.

“He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It’s gorgeous and they’re happy,” Schwartz said.

Barker also shared a series of photographs from the proposal to his Instagram with the caption: “My fiancé.”

Kardashian left a comment on the post, writing: “My favourite person in the world, my fiancé.”

Following months of speculation, the couple first confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post shortly after Valentine’s Day.

Kardashian posted a picture of herself holding hands with the drummer while they sat in a car together.

This will be the third marriage for Barker and the first for Kardashian. Barker has two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, from his previous marriage to actor and model Shanna Moakler.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, who she shares with her former partner Scott Disick.