Kristin Davis says she is ‘terrible at casual sex’

Kristin Davis has opened up about her love life in a new interview, revealing that she’s “terrible” at casual sex.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Style, the And Just Like That star, who has never been married, explained how she views dating.

“I’m sure anyone who ever dated me is reading this and being, like, ‘Yes, she was never good at it.’ It’s a difficult area for me,” she told the newspaper.

“I’m not interested in the small talk, I find it boring. I just want to cut to the deep stuff, and they don’t always want to do that. And then, I mean, I’m just terrible at casual sex, OK, just terrible, like terrible.

“Which is not to say, in my youth, that there wasn’t … you know, it’s funny too, you look back and you’re like, ‘Did I know that was casual sex?’ I’m not sure.”

Davis, who in previous years has reportedly dated Alec Baldwin and Aaron Sorkin, has two adopted children, Gemma, 10, and Wilson, three.

When asked if she is currently dating, the 57-year-old replied: “No, nope. I don’t have any time. I mean, I’m not not dating but I’m not actively dating”, later adding that she’s “open to the unexpected”.

Davis also opened up about why she avoids posting photographs of her children, who are African-American, on Instagram.

“They don’t need their faces associated with how people feel about interracial adoption,” she said.

Later in the interview, the actor revealed she always saw herself as a “late bloomer” when it came to traditional family models.

“Everyone [in the South] was, like, ‘Gotta get married.’ I was like, ‘Why?’ I felt rebellious about it,” she said. “When I was young I thought that marriage seemed like the patriarchy.”