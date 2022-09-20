Jump to content

Love Is Blind’s Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati have split

The pair’s romance was recently confirmed during the second season of ‘After the Altar’

Saman Javed
Tuesday 20 September 2022 09:56
Comments
Love is Blind season 2 trailer

Love Is Blind stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams have split, days after news of a romance between the two was confirmed.

The second season of the dating show’s spin-off series, After the Altar, landed on Netflix on Friday (16 September).

The premiere confirmed rumours of a romance between the two stars, as Abrams was seen telling Vempati he wanted to start a “legitimate relationship” with her.

Abrams told Vempati he wanted to be “exclusive”.

“We’re going to actually try this?” Vempati said, to which Abrams replied: “Yeah, sure. I want to.”

The union was hailed by fans of the show, with many declaring it the “real love story of the season”.

However, Abrams has since confirmed that the romance was short-lived.

In a post to Instagram on Monday (19 September), Abrams said the relationship had ended months prior.

“I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today. Since After the Altar was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer,” Abrams said.

“Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way.”

Abrams added that he has now moved on from Vempati.

He explained: “I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit. As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.”

While Love is Blind’s second season was reportedly filmed between April and June of 2021, it is believed filming of After the Altar took place in the second half of 2021 and beginning of 2022.

Vempati is yet to comment on the pair’s split.

In an interview with People following the release of After the Altar, Abrams said he was initially hesitant to enter a relationship with Vempati as he didn’t want to lose their friendship.

“I’ve been in that situation where you start dating your best friend and then you break up,” Abrams explained.

“You can’t really see that person anymore because it’s not fair to your future person. I wouldn’t want my current girlfriend to be hanging out with her ex-boyfriend. It’s not cool. I don’t think anyone would like that.”

