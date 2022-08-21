Love Island’s Laura Anderson shares photos of ‘wild’ last night in Dubai after Dane Bowers split
‘It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks,’ the reality star said
Love Island’s Laura Anderson has shared a number of picture’s from her farewell night out in Dubai after a “whirlwind” couple of weeks.
The reality star, 33, has returned to Scotland following her split from Dane Bowers.
She shared a carousel of photos, including one of her wearing a black dress on a swing.
She captioned the post: “It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks. Thank you @barduportdubai for a wild leaving night.”
Anderson began dating the Another Level member in 2018, and she relocated to Dubai to join him before they announced in May that they had started fertility treatment to try and start a family.
But ,earlier this month (5 August), she took to Instagram to inform her 1.4 million followers that the pair had decided to part ways.
In a statement, Anderson said: “Just to let all my beautiful support on here know that unfortunately Dane and I have decided to separate.
“Thank you for all your continued support. Sadly we’re just not right for each other, but I do wish him nothing but love. I will be moving back to the UK as soon as I can. Roll on the rest of 2022, let’s make it count.”
Anderson first met Bowers when she was living in Dubai in 2017, before her stint on the ITV show.
