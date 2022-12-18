Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lena Dunham’s husband, the musician Luis Felber, has revealed he “had to Google” the Girls creator before they met in January last year.

Dunham and Felber, who is known professionally as Attawalpa, met on a blind date in London, after they were set up by mutual friends.

The couple got engaged after seven months of dating, before tying the knot at an intimate ceremony in London on 25 September 2021.

In an article about their relationship, published by The Sunday Times, Felber, 36, said he didn’t know who Dunham was before they met and “had to Google her” before their first date.

He added: “Then I went on her Instagram and I saw her dancing to a song called ‘Red Hot P***y’ in her garden in LA.

“Lena puts herself out there in a really special way. That was all I had to go on at the time.”

Elsewhere, Dunham, also 36, said getting married after seven months of dating “is not something I recommend to everybody but it worked for us”.

She also shared that her marriage to Felber has taught her about “teamwork and compromise”, which is something that has “trickled into my family dynamics and friendships in a really good way”.

Dunham and Felber’s wedding ceremony at London’s Union Club was attended by 60 people. The bride wore three custom Christopher Kane gowns and paired them with low Miu Miu heels.

Her bridesmaids included Taylor Swift, 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman and Industry actor Myha’la Herrold.