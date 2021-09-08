Lily Collins wears Ralph Lauren wedding dress to marry Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins has tied the knot to her writer and director fiancé Charlie McDowell over Labour Day weekend in a secret ceremony in Colorado.

The Emily in Paris star shared photographs from the couple’s wedding on her Instagram account, showing off her embroidered gown and lace veil by Ralph Lauren.

The dress featured a high neck, long sleeves and a lace train, paired with a hooded, caped veil. Collins, 32, wore her hair in a simple, sleek bun with a delicate braid detail.

She wrote in the caption: “I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife.

“On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell.”

In another post, which showed the couple kissing with a waterfall in the background, she wrote: “What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start.”

McDowell, 38, shared one of the photographs on his own Instagram account and said in the caption: “I married the most generous, thoughtful and beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins.”

A number of famous friends left messages of congratulations and celebration in the comments underneath Collins’ post, including Sarah Hyland, Reese Witherspoon, Vanessa Hudgens and Tan France.

Witherspoon said: “Oh my heart!! Love ya’ll”, while Matt Bomer left a series of heart-eyes emojis and wrote: “Congratulations!!! So happy for you both!”

The couple became engaged a year ago, with Collins announcing the engagement on Instagram. She posted a series of photographs from the proposal and her ring, and wrote: “I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together.”

The engagement ring featured a rose-cut diamond with a bezel setting and a thin gold band, designed by American jeweller Irene Neuwirth. Neuwirth thanked McDowell at the time for trusting her to design the “one-of-a-kind” diamond and described Collins as the “perfect muse”.