Lindsay Lohan opens up about married life: ‘I have an amazing husband’

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about her family life in Dubai with her husband, Bader Shammas.

Lohan also revealed that she is an avid cook, and one of her favourite recipes to make is a Middle Eastern dish called machboos.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, of which she is the December/January cover star, Lohan said Shammas is an “amazing husband”.

The couple announced they had married in July after becoming engaged in November last year.

Though the American-born actor has lived in Dubai since 2014, Lohan said she has plenty of support around her.

“I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person. Just the best. And my family,” Lohan said.

“And I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people. That’s the only support that I really need: friends, family and loved ones.”

Sharing insight into her daily routine after marriage, Lohan said she always sleeps early, loves cooking, and prioritises meditation.

“I cook a lot. I follow this @EatingHealthyToday Instagram and they do these really great healthy meals,” Lohan said.

“I cook a lot of Italian. I do a lot of pastas. I do a lot of an Arabic dish called machboos. It’s chicken with rice and vegetables. I do a really good borscht soup. I also go to bed really early – 9.30pm.”

She also loves to exercise. “I love running on treadmills; it’s my favourite way to just release. And I meditate in the mornings. I meditate in the shower, actually,” Lohan added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lohan reflected on how social media has given her more control over how she is perceived by the public after years of being hounded by the paparazzi in the early 2000s.

“When I first started out in the business, none of us had a say in how to control our own narrative. There were paparazzi pictures, and then people ran with it,” Lohan said.

“So I think it’s really good that in this day and age, people can say who they are and who they want to be. And I admire and appreciate that. I’m a little jealous because I didn’t have that.”

Lohan added: “But I think it moves really fast and I just try to keep up as best I can. And I check everything before I post it. I’ll send it to people. Because you have to.”