Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright make red carpet debut

Lizzo and her new boyfriend, stand-up comedian Myke Wright, have made their red carpet debut as a couple for the screening of her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

The “About Damn Time” singer stepped out on the red carpet dressed in an all-pink Valentino look, including matching tights, gloves and shoes.

She posed with one arm around Wright, 34, who beamed the cameras as he supported his girlfriend publicly for the first time.

In a series of photographs posted on her Instagram page, Lizzo included a snap of her gloved hand, with a diamond ring on her ring finger, placed over Wright’s hand.

The photograph sparked engagement rumours among her 12.5 million followers, many of whom commented on her post asking if she was engaged.

Lizzo has not addressed the rumours.

She confirmed she was in a relationship in April during an radio interview with American talk show host Andy Cohen.

Prior to the interview, the pop star had been photographed in Los Angeles with Wright, who Cohen referred to as a “mystery man”.

Answering Cohen’s question if they were together, Lizzo laughed and said: “Yeah, whatever, yeah.”

She added that being with “the right person” does not make finding love difficult despite her celebrity status.

“It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does,” the Grammy Award-winning artist said.

Lizzo and Wright have been linked romantically since 2021, when they were photographed having dinner together on Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles.

However, they have known each other since 2016, when they were co-hosts for the MTV music series, Wonderland.

In addition to being a comedian, Wright is also a musician and designer. He founded a design and innovation company called ümi, which works on “improving the quality of human life through products and experience”.