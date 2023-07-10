Logan Paul announces engagement to Danish model Nina Agdal after one year of dating

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Logan Paul has confirmed that he and his girlfriend Nina Agdal are engaged.

On Sunday (9 July), the controversial YouTuber and wrestler posted a series of photographs on Instagram to share the moment that he got down on one knee.

“Engaged to my best friend @ninaagdal,” the 28-year-old wrote in the caption.

He later wrote: “I love this girl to infinity and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Paul proposed to the Danish model, 31, while they were on holiday in Lake Como, Italy, with Paul dressed in a black shirt and trousers, while Agdal wore a beige two-piece.

Friends and family of the couple congratulated them on their happy news, with Jake Paul, Logan’s younger brother and fellow YouTube star, commenting: “Wow I have a sister in law.”

YouTuber and influencer Mr Beast also sent his best wishes to the couple, writing: “Woah, CONGRATS!!!!.”

Celebrity explorer Bear Grylls added: “So happy for you both.”

The couple, who have been dating since May 2022, first sparked dating rumours last summer when they were spotted kissing outside a London restaurant. They made it Instagram official that December.

To mark their one year anniversary back in May, Paul shared a series of photographs of the couple together at Christmas and other more candid moments, captioning the post: “One very special year with my Danish queen.”

In the photo, the couple are kissing while standing in front of an aeroplane.

A third picture shows the pair posing for a Christmas card photo, both wearing coordinated Christmas jumpers.

The Danish model shared a snap of herself embracing the YouTube star on a balcony by a beachfront alongside the caption: “2022, the beginning of me and you”. She also wrote on Instagram that the first year of their relationship was the “best year” of her life.

Paul has been a controversial figure in the past, having been criticised for a YouTube video shot in Japan’s “suicide forest”.

In 2017, he posted a video in which he came across a dead body hanging in the Aokigahara forest in Japan, which is known colloquially as the “suicide forest” because of the high rate of suicides there.

The footage shows Paul expressing shock over seeing the body and laughing in disbelief. It drew outrage and criticism from viewers and fellow vloggers at the time, who claimed that he was making light of suicide in the clip.

Paul later apologised, saying: “From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry.”

The YouTuber started posting videos regularly after the closure of the Vine app in 2013, and created his Logan Paul Vlogs channel in 2015. He and his brother, Jake, 26, started creating videos together and are both prominent American media personalities.

Last year, Paul launched his energy drink company Prime alongside fellow YouTuber KSI. The product saw high demand among its teenage clientele with supermarkets limiting shoppers to two or three bottles per person and upped prices from around £1.50 or £1.99 a bottle, to over £2.

It came under fresh scrutiny last week with calls for an FDA investigation, due to high levels of caffeine in the drink that are equivalent to almost two Red Bulls.