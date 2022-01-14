UK’s longest-married couple celebrate 81st wedding anniversary

Britain’s longest-married couple have celebrated 81 years of marriage and said that a bit of “give and take” was their secret to a long-lasting relationship.

Ron and Joyce Bond, aged 102 and 100 respectively, claimed the title after celebrating their anniversary on 4 January.

The couple, from Milton Keynes, have seen 15 different prime ministers take power since they married in 1941 at Newport Pagnell Registry Office when Ron was 21 and Joyce was 19.

They celebrated their anniversary at ExtraCare’s Shenley Wood Retirement Village in Milton Keynes, where they share a flat.

At the request of their son Bill, Ron and Joyce heard an on-air message from BBC Radio 2 DJ Ken Bruce to mark the occasion, and also enjoyed a cream tea.

Previously, another couple, Ron and Beryl Golightly from Yorkshire, were thought to be the record-holders and were married for 80 years before Ron passed away at the age of 101 in December.

Joyce, who used to work at Woolworths, said: “We never expected to reach 81 years of marriage, we know we are very fortunate to have achieved this amazing goal.

Ron and Joyce Bond, from Milton Keynes (ExtraCare / SWNS)

“It feels excellent! There is no boss in our relationship, we both give and take.”

Ron previously served in WWII before working at a local garage. He added: “Sometimes life is hard but we work through it together. We look after each other too.”

For their oak anniversary last year, the couple received a signed letter from the Queen, who wrote: “How wonderful to learn of your 80th wedding anniversary on 4 January, 2021. I do hope you enjoy this marvellous occasion.”

Letter from the Queen to Ron and Joyce Bond (ExtraCare / SWNS)

The couple said they fell in love at first sight, but not everyone was so sure that they were made for one another.

Their daughter Eileen said her parents’ friends had initial doubts about how long they would last when they married 81 years ago.

“My parents are a truly inspiring couple, not only to my brother and I but to their grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

“It was said of them at the time of their wedding, it would not last long, how wrong did folks get that?

“You only have to spend time with them to know they love and care for each other, even after 81 years of being married,” she added.

Additional reporting by SWNS