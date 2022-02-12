Lord Ivar Mountbatten’s daughter Alix has revealed she discovered her father’s sexuality by reading her sister’s diary.

Lord Ivar, who is is the son of the 3rd Marquess of Milford Haven and cousin to the Queen, became the first extended member of the royal family to be in a same-sex marriage when he tied the knot with British Airways manager James Coyle in 2019.

He divorced his wife, Penelope Anne Vere Thompson, in 2011 after 17 years of marriage.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Alix Mountbatten explained how she learned about her father’s sexuality at the age of 15.

“My sister had recounted in her diary the time he sat her down when she was 14 or 15 and told her he was attracted to men as much as he was to women,” she said.

“When I read that I was really hurt. I was so shocked. I couldn’t believe how I hadn’t picked up on it. It was such a big secret. I think finding out that way and my father not being the person I thought he was was very unsettling. All my cousins knew my dad was gay before I did.

“The more I thought about it, the more everything suddenly made sense — the divorce, everything — but I was sad my dad hadn’t told me but told other people.

“I remember deciding I wasn’t going to tell my parents I knew. I just blocked things out and didn’t talk to my family about it for a few years.”

Alix went on to speak about how she is currently making a documentary that explores how it feels when one of your parents comes out as gay, titled My Parent’s Secret Sexuality.

“I want to create something that’s really honest and gives a voice to the children of a parent who’s come out,” she said.

“They’ve all had to deal with similar challenges, and I hope by sharing the feelings and experiences it will help heal the hurt.”

She added: “I want other children, from diverse backgrounds, to get in touch with me if they would like to interview their parents. We can explore the differences and similarities and recognise that, wherever you’re from and whoever you are, we still go through similar issues and feelings.”